Three arrested in Lemon Grove Home Depot retail theft sting

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - Sheriff's deputies arrested three men during a retail theft sting at a Lemon Grove Home Depot, recovering more than $1,200 in stolen merchandise, authorities said today.

Wednesday's operation at the 7530 Broadway location was conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving unit in partnership with store loss-prevention officials, according to the agency.

During the operation, deputies arrested Miguel Santiago, 51, and Mack

Zaghi, 49, for suspected misdemeanor shoplifting. According to authorities, the two men were seen hiding items and attempting to leave the store without paying. Deputies recovered a Milwaukee tape measure valued at $26.97 and a Bernzomatic precision torch valued at $38.

In a separate incident during the same operation, deputies arrested

Miguel Ochoa, 42, for grand theft. After reviewing surveillance footage,

investigators determined Ochoa attempted to steal $1,211.99 worth of merchandise, including four Milwaukee 18-volt drill kits and three Milwaukee Packout floodlights. Ochoa was booked on alleged felony theft charges.

The dedicated COPPS deputies who executed the operation are funded by Measure T, a local sales tax measure passed by Lemon Grove voters in 2024 to support city services, infrastructure and community-oriented policing.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the

sheriff's office at 858-868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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