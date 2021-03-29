Thieves break in to fumigated University City home, homeowner alerted on Ring camera

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A University City homeowner received an alarming notification from a Ring camera late Sunday as his house was tented for fumigation.

San Diego Police say they got a call from the homeowner just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, who said he got an alert of movement inside his Syracuse Ave. home while it was tented for fumigation. He told police his Ring camera showed two men walking around and putting his belongings in bags.

Police arrived and surrounded the home. Officers said they could see flashlights through the seams of the tent and after about 15 minutes, the two men came out of the tent. SDPD said the two men fled after seeing officers, but were arrested.

Police added that the home was safe to enter and that burglars may have seen the date the tent was scheduled to be taken down and decided to enter.