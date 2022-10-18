The mother arrested in the murder of her infant girl has a criminal record

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — San Diego homicide investigators say they're trying to determine what led a mother to kill her two-month-old baby.

Lt. Steve Shebloski said officers and firefighters were called to the IMT apartments on San Diego Mission Road in Mission Valley just before noon on Sunday.

"Somebody called in that there was a deceased infant at the residence and that's what prompted the response from San Diego fire and officers," said Shebloski.

Police say the infant had trauma to her upper body indicating she was the victim of a violent crime.

Her mother, 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, is in jail facing a charge of murder.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

"It's just very early in the investigation. This is definitely a tragedy, this appears to be an isolated domestic incident there's nothing to indicate anyone else is involved," said Shebloski.

Mendoza has a criminal record in San Diego that dates back to 2008. According to court documents, the charges include at least three D-U-I-S, vandalism, resisting arrest, and battery of an officer. Most recently in 2017, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges involving a D-U-I and spent over a year in jail. It's unclear if she has any other children, but police say she and the baby lived in the apartment alone.

Mendoza will be in court Wednesday.

