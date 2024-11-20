'That's my guy': Star football players from Grossmont HS have unique connection

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — If you were to write a book about this football season for the Grossmont High School Foothillers, it's pretty clear which players would land on the cover — quarterback Tommy Donovan and wide receiver Noah Walker.

“I trust him no matter what," Donovan said of his teammate. "I'm gonna make a throw, I know he's gonna go get it.”

That trust began in the summer of 2023. Walker transferred to Grossmont from a high school in Arizona. He was entering his sophomore year, while Donovan was a rising junior.

At first, he came in and competed against Donovan to be the team's backup quarterback that season, and the all-but-guaranteed starter the following year. That was short-lived.

ABC 10News

“I ended up not playing because I was like, oh, they already have a senior, so I'll just go to a spot where they need me," Walker said.

Now, in Donovan's first season as the starter, and Walker's first full season as the team's top receiver, it's safe to say they found their sweet spot.

In the 2024 regular season, Donovan led the entire state of California with 3,596 passing yards, while Walker finished second in the state with 22 receiving touchdowns.

They kept that connection rolling in their first playoff game last Friday. Donovan threw for 315 passing yards, 230 of which went to Walker, en route to a 29-24 win over Mira Mesa in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV Quarterfinals.

“It was fun because he's like the most talented receiver I've ever seen," Donovan said.

“Do you think that would’ve been possible without this man by your side?” ABC 10News asked both of them.

“Nah," Walker said.

“Nah," Donovan echoed. "That’s my guy.”

But, how good is their connection really? We played a little guessing game to find out.

Watch the video below:

Grossmont's Tommy Donovan and Noah Walker test their off-the-field connection

The two admitted they don't hang much outside of football. Clearly, they don't need to. They're in sync when it counts and share the same goal.

“Just know we’re going to be in the championship," Walker said.

In order to make that prediction come true, they'll first need to get past El Capitan in the semifinals on Friday.

