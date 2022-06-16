Watch
Teen pleads not guilty to murder in 15-year-old's Lemon Grove shooting

Photo of 15-year-old Omar Marquez provided by brother.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 16, 2022
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A teenage boy accused of fatally shooting a fellow teen in Lemon Grove last weekend pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include murder.

The 15-year-old juvenile suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, is accused in Saturday's shooting death of Omar Marquez, also 15.

Sheriff's deputies found the victim dead at around 2 a.m. at the corner Palm and Mulder streets, according to sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen.

The suspect was arrested at about 7 p.m. Monday near the 8100 block of Mazer Street. The sheriff's department did not disclose how he was identified as the shooting suspect.

A suspected motive for the shooting was also not released, though the sheriff's department did say both the suspect and victim attended the same high school.

Family members told multiple media outlets that Marquez was a freshman at Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley.

Along with murder, the defendant faces robbery, firearm, and ammunition possession charges, along with multiple allegations of discharging a firearm. He's due back in court on June 27.

