Boy found shot to death on Lemon Grove sidewalk

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday on a sidewalk, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to the southwest corner of Palm Street and Mulder Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Deputies and the fire department arrived after 2 a.m. and found the boy dead on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body, the lieutenant said. A male was seen running from where the victim was found.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The identity of the victim is known, and family have been notified, Steffen said. The circumstances and motivation for the shooting were still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.