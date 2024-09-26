Taking Flight: A peak at final preps for the 2024 Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Before the Miramar Air Show makes its return this weekend, ABC 10News takes you behind the scenes to see (and hear) the preparations underway.

The event, which celebrated its inauguration in 1953, has been coined 'America's Airshow' for a reason.

ABC 10News

“It’s sheer size. This is the largest military air show in the country," said Col. Erik Hermann, Commanding Officer at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. “We live in the same communities that they’re coming to visit us from. Really, this is our way to say, 'thank you.'”

On Thursday, everyone on site — from Naval and Marine Corps officers to food vendors and exhibit organizers — put together the finishing touches on their respective responsibilities.

ABC 10News

Then, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a jaw-dropping lineup will put the power of the military on full display.

“If you were the enemy and you saw the F-35 or that hornet coming at you. Wow. That’d be scary," Col. Herrmann said.

Fearless are the men and women in the pilot seat.

Capt. Alex Armatas has been an aviator with the U.S. Navy for 20 years, with the last two as a member of the Blue Angels.

ABC 10News

“When people watch this team, they’re going to see our C-130J Super Hercules, affectionately known as Fat Albert," Capt. Armatas said. They’re going to see our six F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. They’re going to see the crews flying those airplanes and they’re going to see the people taking care of them.”

Capt. Armatas told ABC 10News the Super Hornets will streak across the sky at close to 700 mph during the show.

“What that feels like? It’s busy," he said. "(You) spend a lot of time in the airplane. You’re focusing on the task at hand. As I mentioned, we fly pretty close to the ground. That requires total focus, total concentration to make sure that’s done safely every day.”

The other main attraction is the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, which includes a combination of fighter jets, combat vehicles and a massive explosion known as the 'Great Wall of Fire.'

About 700,000 spectators visit the event every single year.

The entire weekend is about more than putting on breathtaking performances. It's bravery personified.

“We are usually the first one in. We are the most ready when the nation is least ready," Col. Herrmann said,

The Miramar Air Show runs Sept. 27-29. You can find more information at https://miramarairshow.com.