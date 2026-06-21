Tablo TV partners with GOVX for military and veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tablo TV, Ryan Eliis and Young's Motorsports teamed up with GOVX for their inaugural NASCAR event at Naval Base Coronado meant to celebrate military and veterans.

GOVX and Tablo TV introduced a special offer that provides eligible GOVX members with $30 off the Tablo Total System.

"We're thrilled to be part of racing on a Navy base — it's an honor to participate in an event that brings together San Diego's military and racing community," said Alicia Hackett, Vice President of Platform Sales & Partnerships for Tablo TV.

The event was further highlighted by Ellis and the No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which carried The CW's in-car cameras, giving viewers a behind-the-wheel perspective.

"Tablo delivers a simple, subscription-free way to access live TV, local news and sports, helping military households stay connected with their communities in an affordable way.”

Tablo TV also had broadcaster Jesse Palmer for race weekend festivities.

"From quarterback to broadcaster, I've seen football from every perspective — but NASCAR is a whole different kind of rush,” said Palmer. “I'm excited to experience that adrenaline up close as Honorary Race Official in San Diego.

With a one-time purchase of a Tablo device, TV antenna and the free Tablo TV app, users can access more than 125 channels, including NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, without a monthly subscription fee.