T-bone crash in Mira Mesa leaves elderly woman injured

Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 28, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 61-year-old woman was badly hurt Thursday in a broadside collision at a Mira Mesa intersection.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. when the 17-year-old driver of a westbound Subaru Impreza tried to turn left from Mira Mesa Boulevard onto Greenford Drive directly in the path of an eastbound Audi A4 sedan, according to San Diego police.

The victim was a passenger in the Subaru.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Officer David O'Brien said.

No other injuries were reported.

