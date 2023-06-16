SWAT responds to Donut Star in Hillcrest as suspect barricaded inside

HILLCREST, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has sent SWAT units to the Donut Star in Hillcrest as a suspect barricaded themselves inside the business Friday afternoon.

Judging from the bird's eye point of view from Sky10, there were at least 20 police cars in the area at around 2:30 p.m.

The donut shop, which was evacuated, is located at 601 W. Washington St. The standoff is disrupting traffic in that area.

West Washington Street is closed from Dove to Eagle streets.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.