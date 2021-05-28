Watch
SWAT officers called to Logan Heights home over shooting suspect

ABC 10News
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 28, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego SWAT officers were called to a home in Logan Heights after reports that a man wanted on a shooting-related warrant was refusing to surrender.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Ocean View Boulevard sometime around 9 a.m. on Friday where the man was reportedly holed up and not coming out, San Diego Police said.

SDPD said a second man is also being sought in connection with a shooting and believed to be at the home as well.

No further information was immediately available. The public is advised to stay clear of the area.

City News Service contributed to this report. Please check back for updates.

