SWAT in standoff with man who allegedly threatened neighbor in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A SWAT team and police negotiators were trying to talk an armed man out of a home in Mountain View Sunday after he allegedly fired a gun at a house.

Officers responded to a radio call in the 4500 block of T Street at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, where a man had fired off a gun at a home on West Street, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Initial reports said the suspect pointed a gun at a neighbor and threatened to kill the person, the lieutenant said.

"Officers responded and tried to get the man to come outside," Sharki said. "He refused. Emergency negotiators and the SWAT team were called. The situation is active and ongoing."

The standoff continued as of 3:30 p.m.