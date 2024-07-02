Swastikas, gay slurs, anti-Arab messages spray painted on cars in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Five cars in an El Cajon neighborhood were spray painted with gay slurs, swastikas, and anti-arab messages on June 27.

"I was driving down Greenfield (Drive) and I saw this car," El Cajon neighbor Taiyler said pointing to a Cadillac sedan, covered in white spray paint and slurs. Taiyler is only giving her first name to avoid any retribution.

She couldn't help but stop and stare. The car is still parked on the side of Greenfield Drive, in front of an apartment complex. It's not far from her home.

"It made me say what?" she said, describing her shock.

The messages and symbols she saw sprayed on the car were vile.

"It was very clear that it was a swastika. It's sad," she added.

But days later, it's not the only vandalized car still parked on the block. About 50 yards up the street, another car is spray-painted with swastikas and gay slurs.

Another neighbor gave ABC 10News photos of five cars that were tagged last week. The messages are racist and include Anti-Arab sentiments as well.

In the middle of ABC 10News' interview with Taiyler, the mom of the driver who owns the Cadillac sedan arrived.

The woman didn't want to go on the record for an interview out of fear of retribution. But she said her daughter, who lives with her, filed a report with the police.

"We've never really even seen anything like this before," El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said.

Wells says the El Cajon Police Department is investigating the five incidents, but so far has no leads. Wells added that the police department has knocked on doors searching for surveillance footage.

"This is not what you want to see in our community or in any community," Wells said. "And it's really not indicative of El Cajon."

Wells says the city won't tolerate the hate speech and that El Cajon is a welcoming place.

Butt right now, Taiyler doesn't feel the same way.

"This is not shocking in any way whatsoever. It's just disturbing and disgusting, but not shocking."

