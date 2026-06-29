Suspects disguised as fishermen target surfers in string of vehicle thefts, authorities warn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force is investigating a series of vehicle thefts and credit card frauds targeting beachgoers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the incidents happened in Pacific Beach and La Jolla areas.

Victims secured their wallets and cell phones inside locked vehicles, concealing their keys in lock boxes before entering the water to surf.

The suspects, often disguised as fishermen, would surveil victims before stealing vehicles and using the victims' credit cards at stores including Home Depot, Vons, CVS, Ralphs, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to CHP.

"While conducting an operation to locate suspects, detectives became aware of another vehicle theft involving a surfer in the Bird Rock area," authorities said. "As in the previous cases, suspects used the victims’ stolen credit cards at multiple businesses shortly after the theft."

Detectives believe there are additional victims and are asking for information regarding similar vehicle thefts. Anyone with information is asked to file a report with their local law enforcement or contact the task force at 858-627-4000.