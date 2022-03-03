Suspect uses bow and arrow in College Area carjacking, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating after someone reportedly used a bow and arrow during a carjacking in the College Area Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, authorities received a call around 8:20 p.m. regarding a carjacking along Interstate 8 at Waring Road.

According to police, a suspect reportedly pointed a bow and arrow at the victim’s face before taking off in their car.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. At this time, it’s unclear if the individual who was hospitalized is the carjacking victim.

California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

