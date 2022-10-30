Suspect sought in shooting that left one person injured in Teralta West neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in the Teralta West neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said it happened in front of a 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of University Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. An argument broke out between the two men that escalated into a fight. The suspect left, came back a short time later and shot the other man in the upper thigh.

The victim ran into the 7-Eleven while the suspect left the scene.

The suspect was last seen running northbound on 44th Street. He is described to be between 35-39-years-old, 5'10, and 200 pounds with straight dark brown hair and clean-shaven. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and dark pants. He was also seen driving a new black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Mid City Division at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

