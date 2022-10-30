Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Suspect sought in shooting that left one person injured in Teralta West neighborhood

san diego police cruiser America's Finest City
ABC 10News
san diego police cruiser America's Finest City
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 12:09:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in the Teralta West neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said it happened in front of a 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of University Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. An argument broke out between the two men that escalated into a fight. The suspect left, came back a short time later and shot the other man in the upper thigh.

The victim ran into the 7-Eleven while the suspect left the scene.

The suspect was last seen running northbound on 44th Street. He is described to be between 35-39-years-old, 5'10, and 200 pounds with straight dark brown hair and clean-shaven. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and dark pants. He was also seen driving a new black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Mid City Division at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today

Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today