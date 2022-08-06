Suspect pleads not guilty to Mission Valley stabbings that left 3 with serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of stabbing three strangers in what police called an unprovoked attack, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday.

35-year-old James Anthony Thomas appeared remotely in a downtown courtroom and was charged with three counts of attempted murder with special allegations.

“One of the allegations is he personally used a deadly weapon, that weapon being a screwdriver,” said Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander.

The attacks happened in Mission Valley on Tuesday. San Diego Police said a 72-year-old man, who is blind, was walking with his cane along 2000 Camino Del Este when he was attacked from behind, stabbed multiple times, and left with a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police said two bystanders witnessed the attack and tried to help. The 57-year-old woman and her 60-year-old husband were then stabbed multiple times and suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses called 911 and described the suspect who police said was found on a nearby bike path.

Police said all of the victims received emergency medical treatment and are expected to survive.

Thomas is due back in court for a preliminary hearing later this month. If there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial and Thomas is convicted on all charges, he could face life in prison.