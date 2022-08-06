Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Suspect pleads not guilty to Mission Valley stabbings that left 3 with serious injuries

Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 20:59:26-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of stabbing three strangers in what police called an unprovoked attack, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday.

35-year-old James Anthony Thomas appeared remotely in a downtown courtroom and was charged with three counts of attempted murder with special allegations.

“One of the allegations is he personally used a deadly weapon, that weapon being a screwdriver,” said Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander.

The attacks happened in Mission Valley on Tuesday. San Diego Police said a 72-year-old man, who is blind, was walking with his cane along 2000 Camino Del Este when he was attacked from behind, stabbed multiple times, and left with a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police said two bystanders witnessed the attack and tried to help. The 57-year-old woman and her 60-year-old husband were then stabbed multiple times and suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses called 911 and described the suspect who police said was found on a nearby bike path.

Police said all of the victims received emergency medical treatment and are expected to survive.

Thomas is due back in court for a preliminary hearing later this month. If there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial and Thomas is convicted on all charges, he could face life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations