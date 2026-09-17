Suspect in Pacific Beach boardwalk crash pleads not guilty to 5 felony charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Juan Antonio Gonzaba, 39, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five felony charges connected to a crash on the Pacific Beach boardwalk that left a 25-year-old woman critically injured.

Gonzaba faces charges of evading an officer and causing serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run, vehicle theft, and evading officers with reckless driving.

During his arraignment, the San Diego District Attorney's Office argued Gonzaba poses a danger to the public, pointing to his extensive criminal history dating back to 2006. Prosecutors say he has 5 prior failures to appear in court, 10 prior probations, and has failed to comply with mental health treatment in 3 other cases.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea and requested a medical evaluation.

"We enter pleas of not guilty. Enter denials as to any and all allegations," his attorney said.

Gonzaba was disruptive during the court proceedings.

Deputy District Attorney Tyler Nigut addressed the circumstances of the incident.

"The defendant made an extraordinarily dangerous choice. He chose to drive onto a crowded Pacific Beach boardwalk in an attempt to escape. It was midday on a sunny San Diego afternoon, and the boardwalk was busy with pedestrians and cyclists moving in all directions. The defendant accelerated down the boardwalk, forcing people to literally jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car," Nigut said.

Nigut also spoke to the significance of Gonzaba's criminal record.

"He has an extensive criminal history, and it's important that the judge sees the full picture of who this person is," Nigut said.

Prosecutors say there were signs and symptoms of Gonzaba being under the influence at the time of the incident, but toxicology test results are still pending.

The judge ordered Gonzaba to remain in jail without bail. The woman he is accused of hitting remains hospitalized. His next court date is set for Sept. 24.

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