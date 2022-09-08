Suspect in fatal Kearny Mesa stabbing identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in Kearny Mesa.

Franklin Lamberth, 45, allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Edward Manier during an argument in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street at about 12:30 a.m. June 19, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the assault, Lamberth allegedly fled and has been at large since. He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and roughly 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It was unclear what led to the quarrel between the two men, though it apparently began while they were in a nearby restaurant/bar, attending a gathering with a group of people, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.