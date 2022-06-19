Police investigate deadly stabbing in Kearney Mesa

KEARNEY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating a fight that lead to the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man in Kearney Mesa early Sunday morning.

San Diego Police Department said they received a call about a man stabbed in the parking lot in the 4400 block of Convoy Street at 12:22 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Officers called for medics and performed life-saving measures until they could arrive. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The man has been identified, but his name will not be released until the family is notified.

Homicide detectives were called and learned that the victim and suspect were part of the same group of people gathering at a restaurant/bar. While there, a fight broke out between the victim and suspect in the parking lot leading to the stabbing. The suspect is not in custody but is believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.

