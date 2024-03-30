Suspect in custody after Border Patrol K-9 unit stolen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One suspect is in custody after reportedly stealing a Border Patrol K-9 unit while the K-9 was inside.

According to Border Patrol, the incident happened at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station Friday evening when a suspect stole the unit.

The agency said the vehicle was later located around 7:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley area when San Diego Police conducted a stop.

One suspect was taken into custody and the K-9 was recovered safely inside the vehicle.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

