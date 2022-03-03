Suspect detained following bomb threat near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect was detained after reportedly making a bomb threat near MCAS Miramar Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Miramar spokesperson, someone drove a private vehicle onto MCAS Miramar property along Miramar Road and claimed there was a bomb inside the vehicle.

San Diego Police were called to the scene and shut down Pomerado Road near the entrance to the freeway. After searching the car, investigators concluded that there was no evidence of explosives.

The suspect was detained for questioning by federal law enforcement, authorities said.

