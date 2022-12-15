Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection to an attack that left a man seriously injured last month in Ocean Beach, the San Diego Police Department said in a press release.

Dajour Hardaway, 24, was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Sunday by the Murrieta Police Department. Hardaway was allegedly a part of a group that brutally attacked Woody Boethel while he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue on Nov. 18.

The attack was captured by a surveillance camera at Hodad's, showing Boethel getting kicked in the back of the head and pushed to the ground by six young men between the ages of 22 to 28.

SDPD detectives took custody of Hardaway and booked him into the San Diego Central Jail without incident.

Police said the case is on going.

