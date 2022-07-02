Suspect arrested in Gaslamp shooting of two bystanders

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected in last week's shooting of two women in the Gaslamp Quarter was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said Saturday.

Johnza Watson, 25, was taken into custody Friday after detectives recently identified him as the suspected shooter of two bystanders from out of town last week, said Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on June 24, a fight broke out near Fifth Avenue and F Street in the Gaslamp Quarter downtown, the lieutenant said. The fight escalated to gunfire and two uninvolved women were struck and the suspects escaped. One woman was wounded in the upper body and another woman was shot in the hand, Officer Robert Heims said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

"Last night, San Diego police officers working in the Gaslamp Quarter responded to a report of an assault in the area of 600 Fifth Avenue," Sharki said Saturday. "They located five suspects and arrested them. Watson was part of this group."

Police arrested Watson for his alleged role in Friday night's assault, as well as for suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm in last Friday's shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.