Suspect arrested in Barrio Logan attempted sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman after entering her Barrio Logan home in late March has been arrested, according to San Diego Police.

The department said Darius Dewayne Hargrove was arrested Thursday for attempted sexual assault and burglary. Hargrove was already in custody on unrelated charges, the department added.

The incident happened on March 25 at 3 a.m. when Hargrove reportedly entered the victim's home on the 2800 block of Boston Avenue while she was sleeping and tried to sexually assault her.

"The victim was able to get away and called police, but the suspect ran away before the officers arrived," police said.

On April 7, police released photos of the suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying Hargrove.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.