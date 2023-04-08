SDPD search for person of interest in Barrio Logan sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly tried to sexually assault a Barrio Logan woman after entering her home in March.

The incident happened on March 25 around 3 a.m. when a man reportedly entered the victim’s house on the 2800 block of Boston Avenue while she was sleeping and tried to sexually assault her, according to San Diego Police.

The woman was able to get away and call police while the suspect fled the scene, police added.

The person of interest is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old who is 5’8” to 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds with a mustache and goatee.

He was seen wearing a white and black-checkered hooded zip-up jacket over a black-hooded sweatshirt with “Reebok” in red lettering on the front.

He was also seen wearing light-colored pants, white shoes with black laces, and was carrying a “distinct, green/gray backpack with white and pink flowers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.