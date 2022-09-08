Watch Now
Superlotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket

Posted at 9:56 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 00:56:05-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at convenience stores in Windsor Hills and La Habra. They are also each worth $10,653, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $23 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 24, 25, 28, 39, 44 and the Mega number was 26. The jackpot was $22 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

