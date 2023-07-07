Sunset Cliffs voted America's favorite landmark for proposals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunset Cliffs has been voted America’s favorite landmark for a marriage proposal, according to Mixbox.com.

“Sunset Cliffs offers a serene and beautiful setting with a clear view of the Pacific Ocean, making it an ideal spot for a memorable marriage proposal.”

“The sound of waves and the majestic sunset create an atmosphere that's both romantic and awe-inspiring.”

The Tampa Riverwalk followed closely, taking the second spot, followed by the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The poll asked a total of 3,000 singles which landmarks top their list for ideal proposal spots.

