Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Sunset Cliffs voted America's favorite landmark for proposals

Sunset Cliffs crowding
10News Cassie Carlisle
Crowds gather at Sunset Cliffs during stay home order.
Sunset Cliffs crowding
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 20:03:26-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunset Cliffs has been voted America’s favorite landmark for a marriage proposal, according to Mixbox.com.

“Sunset Cliffs offers a serene and beautiful setting with a clear view of the Pacific Ocean, making it an ideal spot for a memorable marriage proposal.”

“The sound of waves and the majestic sunset create an atmosphere that's both romantic and awe-inspiring.”

The Tampa Riverwalk followed closely, taking the second spot, followed by the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. 

The poll asked a total of 3,000 singles which landmarks top their list for ideal proposal spots.

Click here to see the full list. 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!