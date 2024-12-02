Sunday expected to be busiest travel day after record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day out of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

At the San Diego International Airport, multiple flights have been delayed. The travel rush comes with recommendations of arriving early- which only some listen to.

Ellie Hanrahan, who was traveling back to Texas, says she usually arrives 45 minutes to an hour before her flight.

“I know, I live life on the edge,” said Hanrahan.

Tessa Reavis is another traveler flying home from San Diego for Thanksgiving.

“We weren't sure what to expect because other people expected it to be the busiest travel day, but it's been okay thus far,” Reavis said.

Usually, the long lines make travelers antsy when getting to their destination, but not everyone.

“You know, they say today is the busiest day; everyone [is] heading back home,” I said.

76,000 people were expected to travel daily through the San Diego International Airport alone.

Nationally, the FAA has said there were 232,000 flights from Sunday to Thanksgiving.

The FAA said they expect record-breaking flight volumes to continue through Monday as people return home.