Strong odor of burning plastic reported around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Smell anything strange lately?

People from Alpine to Linda Vista contacted us about a burning plastic smell in the air, especially on Tuesday morning.

One woman who lives in Valley Center says she and her neighbors could even smell it on Monday.

"I woke up this morning, and as I was getting ready for work, I let my dog out and I was shocked that I could still smell it," the woman told 10News Tuesday afternoon. "It was even stronger than the night before. I've lived in San Diego all my life, and I've never quite smelled anything like that where I've lived. It's hard to describe, but it smells toxic — even worse than when you're spraying Roundup. Just kind of metallicy."

ABC 10News reached out to the county to get some answers, but all workers could tell us is they're looking into it.

We'll share an update if we find out what the source of the odor is.