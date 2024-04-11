Street sweeping resuming in May for neighborhoods hit by Jan. floods, city says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego announced Thursday that street sweeping will resume in early May for the neighborhoods impacted by the Jan. 22 floods.

Service was stopped for certain routes in southeastern San Diego as large-scale cleanup efforts were underway in the weeks and months following the storm.

"Now that those cleanup efforts have been completed, street sweeping service will resume normal operations starting May 9," the city's press release states.

When the street sweeping resumes, so will parking enforcement. The city says it will implement a 30-day grace period before issuing tickets with fines in those neighborhoods. The city's Stormwater Department will hand out door hangers at homes on the impacted streets and place flyers on cars in the area to alert neighbors about the return of parking enforcement.

Todd Snyder, the director of the Stormwater Department, says street sweeping is crucial for keeping neighborhoods clean and helps stop trash and debris from clogging the stormwater system, which will help prevent future floods.

"We want to make sure everyone is aware of our return to normal operations, so people know when to move their cars to avoid a ticket," Snyder says. Parking enforcement helps improve the effectiveness of street sweeping by allowing City sweepers to get to the curb to maximize debris removal."

The city says rainfall that enters storm drains is not treated. Therefore, the runoff collects pollutants from properties and streets, carrying them into local waterways. Street sweeping helps reduce these pollutants, from large to microscopic ones, before they eventually flow into a local waterway or ocean.

If you want more information about the city's street-sweeping routes and schedules, follow this link to the interactive map on the city website.