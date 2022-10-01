Stockton-area home considered a total loss after fire; no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO(KGTV) – A fire destroyed a home in the Stockton area early Saturday morning.

Firefighters tell ABC 10News that it was the third time the home on K Street caught fire this week.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Batallion Chief Chris Babler says squatters have allegedly been staying inside the home, which he explains is common during the winter and during times of economic troubles.

“Nobody’s in custody. Right now, we’re reviewing a neighbor’s camera, and that’s all we have to go on," Babler said. "No witnesses at this time.”

Firefighters say no one was inside the home, and no firefighters were injured.

A structural engineer will be red tagging the building.

Firefighters, including an arson investigation team, expect to be on the scene for several hours.

