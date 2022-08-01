Stabbing in East Village leaves man injured, San Diego Police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed in San Diego's East Village neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a stabbing near Park Boulevard and Market Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound under his left arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his injuries.

Island Avenue to 13th Street has been shut down due to the stabbing investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.