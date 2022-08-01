Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Stabbing in East Village leaves man injured, San Diego Police investigating

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 20:56:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed in San Diego's East Village neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a stabbing near Park Boulevard and Market Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound under his left arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his injuries.

Island Avenue to 13th Street has been shut down due to the stabbing investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations