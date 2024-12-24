Special Olympian from San Diego makes history with Rose Parade invite

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — If happiness is contagious, then Troy Horton from Pacific Beach is patient zero. He was born with autism, but made sure to never let that get in his way.

If anything, it's propelled him forward, now landing what his family called the "opportunity of a lifetime."

Troy might be a stranger to you, but in Pacific Beach, he's a bit of a celebrity.

“They call me the mayor of Tecolote," he joked. "The mayor of PB.”

That nickname is more than earned. He always shows up to support local high school athletics. There's a little league baseball field unofficially named in his honor. He's the bat boy for the University of San Diego baseball team, and he's thrown out the first pitch at a Padres game.

ABC 10News

What truly makes Troy a star, though, is his ability to find the silver lining in anything.

“What’s it like to live with autism, Troy?” ABC 10News asked.

“I love it!” he replied, grinning from ear to ear.

“What do you like about it?”

“I never get sick from it. I never die from it.”

Troy's mom, Susie, said, "Troy looks at life through rose-colored glasses. The glass is always half full. It’s never heading towards empty.”

Well, Troy's going to need those rose-colored glasses for his next big adventure.

“January 1st. Rose Parade," he explained.

Troy will be walking alongside Kaiser Permanente's float in the 2025 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Rodger Dougherty, Kaiser's Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations said it's the 19th straight year they've had a float. However, they haven't been accompanied by Special Olympians since 2016.

Troy is the first to be invited from San Diego. He has also been selected to be captain of the walkers.

This year's theme? Best Day Ever.

Sounds meant to be.

“Every day is the best day ever with Troy," Dougherty said. "His energy and exuberance, I mean it's just it's infectious. His teammates love it. We love it. It's just, there is no better person on this planet to be our captain than Troy.”

Listen, even the most positive people sometimes worry about cracking under pressure.

“I hope I don't trip and fall and break an ankle," Troy said.

No matter what, he's ready to start the new year with that same ol' smile.

You can watch the 2025 Rose Parade on New Year's Day starting at 8 a.m. on ABC 10News.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.