Southwest flights delayed following 'brief technology issue'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many Southwest flights both in and out of San Diego International Airport were delayed Wednesday due to a "brief technology issue," according to the airline.

The airline released a brief statement Wednesday evening blaming a power outage at a data center in Dallas for the delays.

"While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our Teams addressed the outage and restarted systems," the airline said.

In the statement, Southwest promised to get passengers to their destinations "as quickly and safely as possible."

Read the full statement below:

Southwest Airlines has resolved a brief technology issue that was caused by a power outage at one of our data centers in the Dallas area this afternoon. While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our Teams addressed the outage and restarted systems. We apologize to our Customers and appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible.

Click here for updates on flights from the San Diego International Airport.