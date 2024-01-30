Son stabs parents while visiting them in Coronado, causing serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police in Coronado say they responded to a stabbing Monday night in which a son visiting his parents attacked them, leaving them with major injuries.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo around 8:50 p.m., according to the Coronado Police Department. Police found the two victims suffering from stab wounds in the lobby area of the condo building. The department says the suspect, who is the victims' son, was holding a knife in the parking lot of the complex.

Police commanded him to surrender and drop the knife, but he refused to comply, leading to an officer to use a taser on the suspect. According to CPD, the suspect stood back up, with the knife still in hand, and ignored more commands to comply.

The officer activated his taser again, and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old La Mesa resident Adam Nordhues, was arrested.

CPD says Nordhues was visiting his parents, both of whom are 69 years old, when the "unprovoked attack" happened. The victims were taken to a hospital in the area with major injuries, and both of them are expected to survive.

Nordhues was taken to another hospital for treatment of minor injuries before he was booked into the San Diego County Jail. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and resisting arrest.