Shooting in Valencia Park leaves man injured, San Diego Police investigating

KGTV
Posted at 10:25 PM, Aug 14, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A shooting investigation is underway after a man was wounded by gunfire in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 10:00 p.m. about 12 shots being fired in the 1500 block of Duluth Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

