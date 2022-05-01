San Diego Police: Shooting in Shelter Island leaves multiple people wounded

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police say multiple people have been hospitalized following a shooting near a hotel in the Shelter Island area Saturday night.

According to the San Diego Harbor Police Department, officers received a call around 9:20 p.m. about shots being fired. The shooting is believed to have taken place near The Bay Club Hotel & Marina in the 2100 block of Shelter Island Drive.

There is no word on the condition of those who were wounded in the shooting. Authorities say a suspect has been escorted to a UCSD hospital by officers as well.

Police have not released any further information regarding the incident at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.