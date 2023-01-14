Shooting in City Heights leaves teen injured, San Diego Police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are on the scene of a shooting in the City Heights neighborhood where a teenage boy was struck by gunfire Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of 44th Street near Orange Avenue. Hoover High School, which is just a few blocks away from the scene, has not been placed on lockdown.

The teenager has been taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition. Officers say they also do not have anyone in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.