Shooting in City Heights leaves man wounded, San Diego Police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the City Heights neighborhood where a man was left with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call at 6:07 p.m. about a shooting in the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a wound to the head. He was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say a witness heard a 'pop' sound and when they looked up, they saw the gunman walking away fast and the victim on the ground.

The suspect was last seen eastbound in the 4200 block of Orange Ave. There is no further suspect description other than a male wearing dark clothes.