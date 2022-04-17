Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego Police: Man shot 3 times in Barrio Logan on Easter Sunday

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 3:31 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 18:34:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire in the Barrio Logan neighborhood early Easter Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:43 a.m. in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue.

Police say a 31-year-old man was walking when two men hopped out of a gray or champagne-colored four-door sedan that pulled up next to him.

Following a brief verbal exchange, officers say one of the men shot the victim three times before they all fled the scene in the sedan.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries. SDPD says gang detectives are now handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!