Shooting at Colina del Sol Park in City Heights leaves 3 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at a park in the City Heights neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 5:45 p.m. about a shooting at Colina del Sol Park on Orange Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two teenage boys, ages 17 and 19, suffering from gunshot wounds along with a 20-year-old man. All three victims were taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive their injuries.

SDPD says they are not sure what led up to the shooting. They believe the gunmen consisted of one or two black men.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

