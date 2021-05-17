Several San Diego high schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several San Diego high schools will offer to COVID-19 vaccine to students as young as 12 years old this week.

San Diego Unified will partner with UC San Diego Health and Sharp Healthcare to host the clinics, which will offer Pfizer vaccines to students, staff, families, and community members. Students who attend a school hosting a clinic will need a signed parent consent form to get a vaccine and other students will have to have a parent present.

The clinics will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a walk-in basis at:



Monday, May 17, and Tuesday, May 18, at Hoover and Lincoln high schools (UCSD Health)

Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20, at Morse and San Diego high schools (UCSD Health)

Tuesday, May 18, at Mira Mesa High School (Sharp HealthCare)

Wednesday, May 19, at Madison High School (Sharp HealthCare)

Thursday, May 20, at Mission Bay High School (Sharp HealthCare)

Each healthcare provider will provide dates for the needed second dose of the vaccine. Information on clinics and copies of consent forms are available online here.

The clinics come a week after the CDC recommended the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12.

"Now that children as young as 12 are eligible for vaccinations, it is important that vaccines continue to be accessible in all communities. Vaccinating everyone who is eligible helps us get closer to 'herd immunity,' where the virus transmission rate is low, and it also helps reduce the chances for producing new variants. The virus needs to replicate and be passed along, in order to produce new variants," San Diego Unified Pediatrician Dr. Howard Taras said.