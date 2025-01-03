Security deposit class-action lawsuit vs. MG Properties settles for nearly $10M

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A class-action lawsuit over security deposits has reached a settlement worth nearly $10 million.

The decision will affect roughly 60,000 tenants who lived in apartments operated by MG Properties, according to the plaintiffs' attorney Jimmie Parker.

That includes Rachel Whillier, who moved into the Preserve at Melrose apartments in Vista in 2017. She moved out in 2021.

"I already heard there was a tendency for residents not to get their security deposits back, so I was extra intentional about all of it just to make sure I checked all the boxes and knew what to expect," Whillier told ABC 10News over Zoom.

When she moved out, she said she knew there would be a cleaning fee, but she was not given a heads-up on other details.

"They blindsided me with no deposit, and instead, were actually going to be charging you on top of it," Whillier said. "During the move-out inspection, I was told everything looked pretty good. That's the time where they should say you'll need to fix this, or you'll incur a charge."

Parker said the settlement was a "very hard-fought battle."

"We ended up settling the case with the help of a retired federal judge," he added.

ABC 10News reached out to the attorneys representing MG Properties, also known as Gleiberman Properties.

Shannon Sweeney with Fennemore Law released this statement:

"Fennemore has been privileged to represent MG Properties in this litigation. MG Properties strenuously disputes the allegations in this case, denies any wrongdoing, and maintains that its policies and practices have at all times complied with the law. We believe that it had many strong and viable defenses. Assuming it is approved at the final hearing in February, the settlement reflects a business decision to resolve a lengthy, expensive, and time-consuming lawsuit so that MG Properties can focus on being an industry leader in providing excellent housing and management services to its residents."

The deadline for tenants to submit a claim is Jan. 10. The link to file that is here.