Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Section of sea bluff collapses at Black's Beach

San Diego Fire
San Diego Fire-Rescue
San Diego Fire
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:06:35-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparently harmless sea bluff collapse was discovered at Black's Beach Friday.

The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported at about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.

It was not immediately clear when the landslide occurred and how large an area was affected.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!