Section of sea bluff collapses at Black's Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparently harmless sea bluff collapse was discovered at Black's Beach Friday.

The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported at about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.

Happening now - @SDLifeguards and @SanDiegoPD handling a cliff collapse at Black's Beach. Please avoid the area. More info to follow. #cliffcollapse pic.twitter.com/DZitWD7fk5 — SDFD (@SDFD) January 20, 2023

It was not immediately clear when the landslide occurred and how large an area was affected.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.