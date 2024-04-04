Second suspect arrested in deadly 2022 Linda Vista shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have arrested a second suspect after a man was shot and killed in Linda Vista in July of 2022.

According to the department, Arturo Diaz, 25, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on the 5300 block of El Cajon Boulevard. He has since been booked into jail on one count of murder.

The shooting happened on July 24, 2022 just after 5 a.m. Police were called to the 2200 block of Ulric Street in Linda Vista.

RELATED: Mother pleads for tips after finding her son gunned down on Linda Vista street

When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Johnny Ramon Ramirez with a gunshot wound to his upper back. He later died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.