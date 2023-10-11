SeaWorld announces death of beloved walrus Mitik

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mitik, a beloved walrus who had lived at SeaWorld San Diego since 2016, has died, a SeaWorld spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News.

SeaWorld says Mitik passed away after receiving intensive treatment for an acute kidney disease over the last several weeks.

Mitik was found in the Arctic in 2012 as an orphaned calf, just weeks after his birth. SeaWorld says at the time, it was asked to send members of its rescue team to help the Alaska SeaLife Center nurse Miktik back to health.

Because he was so young and lacked the skills to survive on his own, wildlife authorities determined he shouldn't be released back into his natural habitat. So, Mitik lived at several aquariums throughout his life.

While living at SeaWorld, researchers observed Mitik using photogrammertry and they studied his hearing. SeaWorld says Mitik's contributions there will help wild walrus populations in the future.

Zoological Supervisor Mitzi Synnott was always by Mitik's side, even dating back to his rehabilitation days in Alaska.

“Working with Mitik in Alaska after his 2012 rescue, as well as being part of his daily animal care team has been the highlight of my 30-year career," Synnott says. "There are not enough words to describe how special he was. He was gentle, patient, responsive and created meaningful bonds with his animal care team and veterinarians. I spent years caring for him and I will never forget him."

SeaWorld says it will continue to share Mitik's rescue story in order to educate park visitors about walruses, their importance and the hardships they face in the wild.