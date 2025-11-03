Search underway for missing at-risk San Diego teen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department are asking for the public help in locating an at-risk 19-year-old man with a mental condition last seen in Southeast San Diego.

Girard Graves was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday around 300 South 33rd St., the SDPD stated.

Graves is known to frequent the Logan Heights and Southeast San Diego areas, police said.

He is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and black shoes.

His condition was not explained.

Anyone who sees Graves or knows where he might be was asked to call 911.

