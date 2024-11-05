Search continues for 71-year-old La Mesa woman with dementia

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Vivian Crowder, a 71-year-old La Mesa woman with dementia and diabetes, has been missing since Oct. 29. Family, growing more concerned every day, is now turning to the public for help in the search.

“It’s indescribable, but we gotta keep going," said Lonnel Crowder. "Gotta keep going until we find her."

If there were any words to describe the last six days, Lonnel would call them devastating.

“It is, man," he said. "Haven’t gotten too much sleep. So, let’s hope she gets back to us.”

His 71-year-old sister Vivian has been missing since last Tuesday. Freda Hammock, a relative of Vivian's, spoke with her that morning.

“'I love you. I'll see you later,'" Freda said, recalling the moment. "And she waved. She said, 'I love you too!' That was the last I seen of her.”

Freda said Vivian's cousin took her to Natura, a hair removal and skin care spa in the 8200 block of La Mesa Boulevard.

Pink Rose Cafe

Security footage from the Pink Rose Cafe next door shows Vivian walk outside around 10:18 a.m. Lt. Katy Lynch, with the La Mesa Police Department, said Vivian turned west, perhaps got something to eat, and then came back the other way as she was last seen heading eastbound on La Mesa Boulevard.

“Immediately east of here, of course, is the trolley station," Lt. Lynch told ABC 10News. "So, we've been working with MTS looking through their video to determine if she got on a trolley, if she got on a bus, which bus, which trolley, and which way she went from there.”

Lt. Lynch said that the search has come up unsuccessful so far.

The family is especially concerned since Vivian has dementia and diabetes, and she's been without her medication this whole time.

Vivian has a distinctive mole above her lip and always wears a head wrap. You can see both in the 'Missing Person' flyer created by the La Mesa Police Department.

La Mesa Police Department

The CHP - Alerts account on X also put out a Silver Alert to help in the search.

SILVER ALERT - San Diego and Imperial Counties

Last seen: La Mesa Boulevard and Date Avenue, La Mesa@LaMesaPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/2ChIFOL1Ap — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 5, 2024

Even The RAD Movement has now stepped in. The organization helps locate and recover missing and exploited individuals.

“Our concern is that she may have gotten on that trolley, and she could have gone any direction — all the way down to Tijuana or even up north," said Sharie Finn, co-founder of The RAD Movement.

The family admits they're nervous, but they're not giving up.

"I've been out every day, going around, putting up flyers, asking people questions — all I can do, you know," Freda said.

If you see Vivian, call 911 immediately. Finn advised you not to approach her because she has dementia. Just keep your eyes on her and call the police. You can always call La Mesa PD directly at 619-667-1400.

If you experience any delays, call The RAD Movement at 619-904-0840. They're available 24/7.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.