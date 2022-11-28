SDSU investigates series of suspicious dumpster fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following a series of suspicious dumpster fires at San Diego State University.

According to SDSU, the fires were reported on campus within the last 11 days.

“The fires are somewhat proximate to each other, and all three dumpster fires were quickly extinguished,” the school said.

No one was injured and no structural damage was reported.

Additionally, SDSU said there is no suspect description available at this time.

The fires are currently being investigated by San Diego State University Police and the San Diego Fire Department’s Metro Arson Strike Team.

